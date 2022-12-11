Abhinav, Magesh help Ebenezer CA to 6-wicket win

CHENNAI: Abhinav B Davey (4/41) and S Magesh (4/53) picked up a four-wicket haul each to help Ebenezer CA defeat SRIHER RC by six wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Second Division match that was held recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Pattabiram CA 195/5 in 30 overs (M Vinith Kumar 73, S Sudhan Pargunan 32*, D Praveen Kumar 3/46) lost to SRIHER RC 196/3 in 27.3 overs (S Sourav 66, Nihal Chinnadurai 84); SRIHER RC 187 in 30 overs (B Prithvinath 81, S Sourav 49, Abhinav B Davey 4/41, S Magesh 4/53) lost to Ebenezer CA 188/4 in 28.1 overs (K Kumaresh 52, A Vignesh 44, K Kanibalan 42, S Sai Bharath 3/37)