Jai Simha completes ton as TN earns massive 126-run lead

CHENNAI: J Jai Simha (121 off 264 balls, 15 fours) completed his century while the bowlers came up with a disciplined effort as Tamil Nadu secured a 126-run first innings lead over Mumbai on the second day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) Group C match in Raipur on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu first posted 252 on the board, thanks to Jai Simha’s ton, and then bowled Mumbai out for 126 in its first essay.

At close of play, Tamil Nadu was 34 without loss in the second innings, with an overall lead of 160 runs.