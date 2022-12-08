ISL 2022-23: Crivellaro leaves Chennaiyin, joins Jamshedpur
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced that it had mutually parted ways with Brazilian creative midfielder Rafael Crivellaro.
The 33-year-old Crivellaro last made a competitive appearance for Chennaiyin in December 2020 and had been on the sidelines for a prolonged period due to injuries and fitness issues.
Crivellaro was not registered in the 35-member CFC squad for the ongoing Indian Super League 2022-23 as he was deemed unfit to start the season.
“To the fans that (who) have always loved and supported me, I am so happy that I have been part of this family and this journey is something I will always remember. Thank you for everything @chennaiyinfc, a piece of my heart with forever be blue,” Crivellaro, who scored eight goals and made nine assists in 27 ISL appearances after signing ahead of the 2019-20 season, wrote on Instagram.
Later in the day, fellow ISL club Jamshedpur FC announced that it had signed Crivellaro for the remainder of the season.
