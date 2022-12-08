India A skipper Easwaran scores 2nd successive ton

SYLHET: Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (144 batting off 231 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes) continued his fine form with a second successive hundred as India A reached 324 for five at stumps on day two of the second unofficial ‘Test’ against Bangladesh A here.

Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara (52 off 124 balls, 7 fours) warmed up for the upcoming Test series with a compact fifty that was scored in just over three hours, with India enjoying a lead of 72 runs at stumps on Wednesday.

Easwaran added 119 runs for the second wicket with Pujara while another 151 runs were stitched for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (77 off 132 balls, 10 fours).