Abhinav Kannan, Jai Simha rescue TN

RAIPUR: Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Kannan came up with a valuable knock of 72 (203b, 9x4) to help his team reach 198 for seven against Mumbai on the first day of the second round of the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, Tamil Nadu was reeling at 30 for three before Abhinav and J Jai Simha, batting on 88 (205b, 11x40, added 110 runs for the fourth wicket in 44.5 overs.