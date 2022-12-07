Abhinav Kannan, Jai Simha rescue TN

Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

RAIPUR: Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Kannan came up with a valuable knock of 72 (203b, 9x4) to help his team reach 198 for seven against Mumbai on the first day of the second round of the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match here on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, Tamil Nadu was reeling at 30 for three before Abhinav and J Jai Simha, batting on 88 (205b, 11x40, added 110 runs for the fourth wicket in 44.5 overs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 198/7 in 89.2 overs (Abhinav Kannan 72, J Jai Simha 88 batting, Kavya Gori 2/44, Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar 2/26) vs Mumbai

