Injured Chennaiyin skipper Thapa hopes to be back in two weeks

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC skipper and midfielder Anirudh Thapa on Monday said that he hopes to return to action in two weeks.

Thapa was unavailable for Chennaiyin’s last three Indian Super League matches due to a thigh injury and his absence in the heart of the pitch was felt immensely.

“It is difficult to sit on the sidelines and watch, unable to help the team. Hoping to be back in the next two weeks. Until then, the focus is to heal and recover from the thigh injury. So, please don’t lose faith. We don’t intend to sit on our losses,” Thapa wrote on Instagram.

The Thomas Brdaric-coached Chennaiyin, which has earned 10 points from eight matches, is currently on a two-match losing streak.