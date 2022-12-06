Akash shines as Tamil Nadu gains massive 317-run 1st innings lead

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Akash Devkumar (4/45) picked up a four-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu gained a massive 317-run first innings lead over Tripura on the third and penultimate day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Asked to follow on after being bundled out for 150 in its first innings, Tripura was 71 for three in its second essay at close of play, still behind by 246 runs.