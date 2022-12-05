Meet & greet Ruturaj Gaikwad
CHENNAI: Mount Road Social is organising a meet and greet with the cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad on December 7.
Having played an incredible over, hitting a world record by scoring 43 runs in an over in the recent Maharashtra’s Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals against Uttar Pradesh, the cricketer will celebrate it with fans.
Speaking to DT Next about the meet and greet Alexander Valladares, chief marketing officer of Impresario Entertainment &Hospitality Pvt Ltd, says, “We at Social always believe in supporting talent. Be it in terms of art, music, or even sports.
“Ruturaj has had an excellent IPL, international, and domestic season. We wanted to celebrate his victory by inviting his fans over for a meet and greet session where they get to interact with him, click pictures and even have his favourite food on the menu which is all-day breakfast.”
Talking about future collaborations with artistes and cricketers he says, “Social is always on the lookout for talent. If we see someone with potential, we will collaborate with them.”
The event is taking place at Mount Road Social on December 7 from 5 pm onwards. Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
