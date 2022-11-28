FIFA: Salisu, Kudus strikes give Ghana 2-0 lead over SK in half-time

DOHA: Strikes from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus helped Ghana take a 2-0 lead against South Korea in a Group H match here at Education City Stadium.

South Korea started off aggressively with Cho Gue-Sung striking from his left foot shot to the centre of the box but was blocked.

In the eighth minute, Jeong Woo-Yeong's right-footed shot from outside the box was also blocked as Ghana's defence looked strong.

In the 21st minute, Ghana's Daniel Amartey got a yellow card. Three minutes later Ghana took the lead as Mohammed Salisu's left-footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner gave them a 1-0 lead.

In the 27th minute, Jung Woo-Young of Korea was shown a yellow card for a bad foul. In the 34th minute, Jordan Ayew's cross helped Mohammed Kudus take a header from the centre of the box which went on to hit the bottom right corner.

Ghana went into half-time with a 2-0 lead over South Korea. Korea though had more possession having 59 per cent of it whereas Ghana had 41 per cent the same. Ghana had two shots on target while Korea had none.

South Korea played a goalless draw with Uruguay in their first game of the tournament, while Ghana lost 2-3 to Portugal.

The Koreans are at the second spot in the Group H table with one point to their credit while Ghana are at the bottom spot. Portugal lead the table with three points.