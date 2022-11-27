Sports

IND vs NZ: Rain interrupts play in second ODI

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skied opened up.
Team India at 22/0 after 4.5 overs.
PTI

HAMILTON: India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the second One-Day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited India to bat after winning the toss.

Trailing the three-match series 0-1, it's a must-win game for India.

New Zealand
Ind vs NZ
second ODI
IND

