2nd ODI: New Zealand win toss, chose to bowl first against India

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first against India.
HAMILTON: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series here at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India: Shikhar Dhawan(capt), Shubman Gill, Shreyas lyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

