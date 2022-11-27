Australia thrashes India 7-4 in second hockey Test

ADELAIDE: India could play well only in patches as Blake Govers slammed a brilliant hat-trick to guide Australia to a dominant 7-4 win in the high-scoring second hockey Test here on Sunday. Govers struck in the 12th (penalty corner), 27th and 53rd (penalty stroke) minute while Jack Welch bagged his brace with goals in the 17th and 24th minute. Jacob Anderson (48th) and Jake Whetton (49th) were the other goal scorers for Australia which was led by Eddie Ockenden, who became only the seventh player in history to make 400 international appearances. India skipper Harmanpreet Singh (3rd and 60th) hit a double while Hardik Singh (25th) and Mohammed Raheel (36th, PC) also got on the scorecard.