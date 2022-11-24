Chennaiyin faces tough Odisha test

The Thomas Brdaric-coached Chennaiyin returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in Chennai last Saturday and is unbeaten away from home in two matches. “It has been a short week (referring to the turnaround), so we did not have much time to prepare. We are still working and know that we cannot give Odisha any space [on the pitch],” said Brdaric, whose team is seventh in the table with 10 points from six matches.