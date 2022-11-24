Chennaiyin faces tough Odisha test
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will look to build momentum when it takes on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
The Thomas Brdaric-coached Chennaiyin returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in Chennai last Saturday and is unbeaten away from home in two matches. “It has been a short week (referring to the turnaround), so we did not have much time to prepare. We are still working and know that we cannot give Odisha any space [on the pitch],” said Brdaric, whose team is seventh in the table with 10 points from six matches.
“We have analysed Odisha. It tries to implement its strengths in the matches; its biggest strength is offence. It knows how to score, so we are working on how to prevent it from scoring,” added Brdaric while also confirming that midfielders Anirudh Thapa and Jiteshwor Singh have not travelled with the squad. Skipper Thapa and Jiteshwor were absent from the matchday squad against Jamshedpur as well.
“Like all teams, we are suffering from injuries in the middle of the season. But, we are trying to deal with them in a professional way. We have enough players [for the OFC match].”
Meanwhile, the fifth-placed Odisha, which has earned 12 points from six matches, heads into the contest on the back of a stunning come-from-behind 4-2 victory over East Bengal FC in Bhubaneswar. Speaking ahead of the CFC match, OFC head coach Josep Gombau said: “We adjust ourselves depending on the opposition. We change the way we attack and press. We will do the same against Chennaiyin.”
Gombau added: “A few players in our squad are not 100 per cent [fit], but we have a good squad. Last week, the substitutes made a big impact in our comeback win. This shows that every single player can play.”
