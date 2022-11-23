Representative image
Representative image
Sports

Tamil Nadu advances to Vijay Hazare quarter-finals

Tamil Nadu directly advanced to the quarter-finals as the group topper with 24 points from seven matches (5 wins, 2 no result) while Kerala made it to the pre-quarterfinals as group runner-up with 20 points off seven games (4 wins, 1 loss, 2 no result).
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Kerala progressed to the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) knockout phase after their final Group C match in Bengaluru was called off due to rain.

Invited to bat first in challenging conditions on Wednesday, Kerala posted a good total of 287 for eight on the board, courtesy of Vathsal’s unbeaten 95 (126 balls, 6 fours). Wicketkeeper batter Vishnu Vinod (45 off 51 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) and PA Abdul Bazith (41 off 35 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) made 40+ contributions while opener Rohan Kunnummal (39 off 26 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) had provided a flying start.

For Tamil Nadu that remained unbeaten through the first round, pacers M Mohammed (2/51), Sonu Yadav (2/55) and Sandeep Warrier (2/87) picked up two wickets each. Tamil Nadu was set a revised target of 276 in 47 overs and stood at 43 for one in the seventh over when the heavens opened up once again.

BRIEF SCORES: Kerala 287/8 in 50 overs (Vathsal 95*, V Vinod 45, PAA Bazith 41) vs Tamil Nadu 43/1 in 7 overs. No result due to rain

Vijay Hazare Trophy
Tamil Nadu
kerala
Finals
Group C match

