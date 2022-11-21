Argentina expected to roll over Saudi Arabia
DOHA: Lionel Messi’s Argentina has an easy-looking start to the World Cup on Tuesday based on blistering recent form and opponent Saudi Arabia’s history of drubbings in tournament openers.
The South Americans are on a 36-match unbeaten run with top scorer and captain Messi playing his fifth and possibly last World Cup in search of the elusive honour that would grant him immortality at home alongside Diego Maradona.
“I see him as always … eager to enjoy the World Cup,” said head coach Lionel Scaloni ahead of the Group C match, trying to ease some of the pressure on Messi. “He is enjoying with his teammates, enjoying the training sessions, the stay and the whole process.”
Saudi Arabia is ranked 48 places lower than Argentina, lost to Venezuela, Colombia and Croatia in a mixed bag of friendly matches, and has a dismal record at opening games including losing 0-5 to Russia in 2018 and 0-8 to Germany in 2002. Yet, it has pedigree too: this is its sixth appearance at the World Cup.
Both teams will be noisily and massively supported when they kick off for the first game in the Lusail Stadium, the tournament’s largest venue which will also host the final. Thousands of Saudis will flock over the border while Argentina’s traditionally large following will be swelled by a burgeoning fan base in Qatar and around the Middle East.
