NZ win toss, ask India to bat in 2nd T20I

The series-opener was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain on Friday.
Kane Williamson ; Hardik Pandya
Kane Williamson ; Hardik PandyaICC
PTI

MOUNTMAUNGANUI (NEW ZEALAND): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson.

