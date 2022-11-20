Four things to look out for in FIFA World Cup opener

ALMOEZ ALI THREAT

Almoez Ali has shown a penchant for performing well when it matters most. The 26-year-old striker was the top scorer at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, in which Qatar participated as tournament guests, with four goals in five games.

He was also his team's leading marksman at the 2019 Asian Cup, netting nine times in seven matches, reports Xinhua.

Ali, who was born in Sudan and moved to Qatar as a child, has yet to score in six international outings in 2022, but is likely to be key to his team's chances of a successful World Cup debut.