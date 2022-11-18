MESSI & CO IN FORM: Argentina heads to Qatar

POLAND - All-round effort required

Poland will need to look beyond leading striker Robert Lewandowski if it is to break its group stage jinx and reach the knockout rounds (the last time it progressed was way back in 1986). It has since qualified for three World Cups – 2002, 2006 and 2018 (excluding the upcoming one) – winning one group match and losing the other two at each of them. The good news for head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz is that he has quality players at his disposal. The bad news is that he is still struggling to get a tune out of them ahead of his first World Cup. Michniewicz took over in January after former coach Paulo Sousa, who masterminded Poland’s World Cup qualification campaign, quit to take over Brazilian side Flamengo. Getting out of the group will be considered a success for Poland, but a lot depends on how the team comes together under its new coach.

