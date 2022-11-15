Guptill, Boult dropped for series against India

WELLINGTON: The seasoned Martin Guptill and Trent Boult were on Tuesday dropped from New Zealand’s squad for the home limited overs series against India, beginning here on November 18.

Opener Guptill has been dropped to accommodate rising star Finn Allen while New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to give others an opportunity in the six-match series ahead of Boult, who has opted out of a central contract with the board.

Allen is primed to face India for the first time after being confirmed in both squads for the series.

The 23-year-old Allen has already played 23 T20s and eight ODIs, amassing five half-centuries and a hundred.

In Boult’s absence, Tim Southee, Matt Henry (ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Adam Milne form the pace attack.

Milne is in line to play his first ODI since 2017, building on his return to the T20 International arena during the recent Tri Series and last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

For both New Zealand and India, the preparation for the ODI World Cup next year will begin with the series.

T20 SQUAD: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

ODI SQUAD: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (WK), Matt Henry