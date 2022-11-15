CSK releases 9 players for auction; Dhoni, Jaddu retained

On rumours that Ravindra Jadeja would be released, the Chennai side had put a full stop by retaining him for the next season. To the cheer of fans, MS Dhoni has been retained by the side and would lead the team.

CSK retention:

MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitchell Santner, Dwain Pretorius, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha and Solanki.