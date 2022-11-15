Bharat, Neeraj lead Bengaluru to big win against Titans

PUNE: Bengaluru Bulls started the evening slowly, but as the game progressed, it outplayed Telugu Titans, both in defence and attack, registering a comprehensive win in season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. For the Bulls, it was the raiding duo of Bharat and Neeraj Narwal who starred, leading their side to a 49-38 win.

While Neeraj Narwal was looking to set the Bulls on its way, it was the Bengaluru side’s arch-rival Siddharth Desai, who got the Titans off to a fine start. Desai registered the first five points for his side, before Surjeet Singh became the second player for the Titans to get on the score sheet. The Titans had the edge in the early exchanges. However, the Bulls fought back with Bharat and Vikash Kandola leading the charge, edging ahead with a slender lead at the 10-minute mark.

The two sets of raiders were on fire, making life difficult for the defenders, keeping the contest on a knife-edge.

RESULTS: Jaipur Pink Panthers 32 bt U Mumba 22; Bengaluru Bulls 49 bt Telugu Titans 38