Kerala records thumping 3-1 win over Goa

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC ended its 10-match winless streak against FC Goa, which spanned six years, with an assertive 3-1 victory in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Goals from Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi within the space of 11 minutes secured three points for Blasters. Noah Sadaoui scored for the ‘Gaurs’.

Sahal Abdul Samad reclaimed a spot in the starting line-up as Saurav Mandal dropped to the bench for the host. For the visitor, Aibanbha Dohling replaced the injured Mohamed Fares Arnaout in central defence and striker Alvaro Vazquez was ushered straight into the starting eleven against his former club as Redeem Tlang dropped to the bench.

Both defences were on top of their game until the 42nd minute, when Luna fired the home team in front. Luna could not connect with Rahul KP’s cross from the right flank despite a diving header, but the ball reached Samad. The winger’s off-balance shot rolled into the path of Luna, who tapped the ball in from close range.

Decibels went through the roof moments later as Blasters was awarded a penalty at the stroke of half-time. Diamantakos was taken out by central defender Anwar Ali after the ‘Gaurs’ failed to clear its lines. The Greek striker stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Dheeraj Singh the wrong way to make it 2-0.

In the 52nd minute, Kaliuzhnyi (4 goals in 6 matches) went top of the ISL goals chart with a long-range screamer. Diamantakos squared the ball into the path of Kaliuzhnyi. The Ukrainian was allowed space and time to pull the trigger with his left foot and Dheeraj had no chance of stopping the curling effort.

The visiting team pulled one back in the 67th minute. Seriton Fernandes found an unmarked Sadaoui with a lofted cross into the box. The Moroccan kept his header on target, but the ‘Gaurs’ could not manufacture any substantial chances after that one. The solitary goal helped Goa (9 points from 5 matches) retain the fourth spot. With the win, Kerala (9 points from 6 matches) jumped to the fifth position in the standings.

RESULT: Kerala Blasters FC 3 (A Luna 42, D Diamantakos 45(P), I Kaliuzhnyi 52) bt FC Goa 1 (N Sadaoui 67)