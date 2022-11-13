T20 WC: England opt to bowl first vs Pakistan

MELBOURNE: England won the toss and will field first in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Both teams were unchanged from their semi-finals.
Pakistan (Playing XI):
Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
England (Playing XI):
Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid
