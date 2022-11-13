Sports

T20 WC: England opt to bowl first vs Pakistan

England has won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan.
Online Desk

MELBOURNE: England won the toss and will field first in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Both teams were unchanged from their semi-finals.

Pakistan (Playing XI):

Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England (Playing XI):

Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

England
Pakistan
Jos Buttler
Babar Azam
T20 WC
T20 World Cup Finals
ICC Men s T20 World Cup 2022
T20 WC 2022

