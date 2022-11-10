Hyderabad beats Jamshedpur to go seven points clear

JAMSHEDPUR: Hyderabad FC registered a fourth consecutive 1-0 victory this season as it edged past Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Mohammed Yasir scored again for the defending champion in the second half to end its winless streak against the Red Miners.

The host made four changes to the side that lost to FC Goa in the last match. Head coach Aidy Boothroyd replaced injured Eli Sabia with Pratik Chaudhari in defence. In the midfield, Wellington Priori dropped to the bench, and Laldinpuia Pachuau took his place. Jay Thomas and Harry Sawyer started as Farukh Choudhary and Ritwik Das started from the bench.

The visitor made just one change that saw Bartholomew Ogbeche start as Borja Herrera returned to the bench. Despite being goalless, the first half was a decent one for Jamshedpur. None of the Hyderabad FC players tested TP Rehenesh.

Towards the end of the first half, Sawyer entered the box and faced the goal from an acute angle.

The game’s complexion changed early in the second half as Hyderabad drew first blood. Halicharan Narzary’s low cross aimed at Ogbeche was intercepted by Peter Hartley. However, the ball eventually landed in front of an unmarked Yasir, who squeezed the ball in at the near post in the 48th minute.