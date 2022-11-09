We overcame England at their home, gives us confidence: Rohit

ADELAIDE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma stated that the team is confident as they overcame England at their home and exuded confidence ahead of the semi-final clash while speaking at a press conference in Adelaide on Wednesday.

“We know the nature of T20 cricket but beating England in England is a challenge and we overcame that and that is going to give us confidence,” stated Rohit Sharma on the English challenge that lies ahead of the team in the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup.

The captain backed the team to stick to its processes that have rendered results for them in this tournament and said that the semi-final clash is an opportunity for them to do what they came here for.

“Absolutely it’s an opportunity for us to do what we wanted. We have done well in this tournament we need to stick to what we are doing. Trust what we are doing so far. It is a contest between bat and ball,” remarked Rohit.

The Indian captain stressed on the importance of doing well in the knockout games. He said that the players need to play with pride and remember that a bad game doesn’t define either a player or a team.

“Knockout games are important. It is essential to do well in that knockout game but it doesn’t define you in one particular game. It is crucial to realize this. As players it is important to play and take pride in ourselves, and where we have come from. Tomorrow we will have to play well to get the result. If you do well in knockout games then it gives you confidence. One bad game in knockout can’t truly define you,” mentioned the opener.

India had defeated England in the three-match T20I series 2-1 on their English tour in the month of July earlier this year. Suryakumar Yadav had scored 171 runs in three innings, with an incredible strike rate of more than 200.

Suryakumar smashed a brilliant century in the final T20I and scored 117 runs in 55 balls, almost taking India to a win. India had lost the match by 17 runs, chasing 216.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was declared the player of the series for his superb bowling throughout the series, scalping four wickets at an economy of just 6.25.

India will be locking horns with a formidable England line-up in their semi-final clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. Fans have been rooting for an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final on November 13 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.