SKY becomes first Indian to smash 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year

AUSTRALIA: Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the first Indian player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. The batter accomplished this feat in his side's final Super 12 stage match against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the match, Suryakumar put his perfect finishing touches to make sure India finished their innings on a high. He scored 61* off just 25 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes. He was striking at a strike rate of 244.00. In 28 innings this year, Suryakumar has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 44.60. One century and nine half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 117. These runs have come at a strike rate of 186.24.

Suryakumar is only the second player in T20I history to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year. In 2021, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66. Rizwan scored a century and 12 half-centuries that year, with the score of 104*.

Coming to India's match against Zimbabwe, Men in Blue posted 186/5 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. KL Rahul (51) and Virat Kohli (26) put a 60 run stand for the second wicket, but Sean Williams (2/9) squeezed some momentum out of their innings. However, Suryakumar Yadav (61*) made sure things finished well for Men in Blue.

Sean Williams (2/9) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Raza, Muzarbani and Ngarava took a wicket each. Zimbabwe needs 187 to win and their innings is currently in progress.