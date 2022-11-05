Sports

T20 WC: SL win the toss and opt to bat against ENG

England need to win this match to make the semifinals, while Sri Lanka are already out of the contention.
PTI

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka elected to bat after winning the toss against England in a crucial T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.
Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan, while England went unchanged in their must-win game.
England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

