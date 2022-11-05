‘Approachable’ Kohli is making everyone smile as he turns 34

MELBOURNE: Everything looks the same but something seems to have changed. Virat Kohli, who will turn 34 on Saturday, is back in his element and has again become the tormentor of the bowlers that he used to be three summers ago.

He is still the ‘King Kohli’ surrounded by people and his distinct swagger remains very much part of his personality but at the same time, he looks a completely different human being and very approachable.

Even if you are not a manic cricket fan, you would still like to break a barricade to go near him and maybe just say ‘hi’.

There is every possibility that you will get back a smile in return and that would seem very sincere, deep and genuine. Your day will be made and you will go home a happy man.

Cricket is a ‘performing art’ and as an artist, it is not just his achievements but the connect that he is slowly creating with his fans which will contribute immensely to his rich legacy.

Now the relationship seems far more organic where the adulation from fans and the reciprocation from their hero has become a two-way street.

Success teaches you a lot but failure most certainly is the biggest teacher. It makes you perhaps explore your vulnerabilities and you start relating more with the common public. In these 14 days across different Australian cities, watching Kohli connect with his fans, give autographs, selfies, or a share a moment or two with familiar faces from the media group would make one feel that he no longer wants to alienate people.