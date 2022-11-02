Sports

T20 WC: Bangladesh win toss, chose to bowl first against India

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first against India.
T20 WC: Bangladesh win toss, chose to bowl first against India
Twitter/@ICC
Online Desk

ADELAIDE: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in