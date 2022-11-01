Dhyan Chand Academy wards impress in archery c’ship

CHENNAI: Dhyan Chand Sports Academy secured 130 medals – 41 gold, 37 silver and 52 bronze – in the 15th Tamil Nadu State Archery Championship that was hosted at the Dr. MGR Janaki College for Women between October 14 and 22. The championship, which was organised by The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu, attracted about 2,000 entries from 30 districts.
