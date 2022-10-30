ATK Mohun Bagan wins ‘Kolkata Derby’

KOLKATA: Cheers and jeers reached a crescendo at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as ATK Mohun Bagan won its fifth successive ‘Kolkata Derby’ against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) beating its rival 2-0 here on Saturday.

Juan Ferrando made just one change to the Mohun Bagan side that sunk Kerala Blasters FC – Subhasish Bose replaced Ashique Kuruniyan on the left flank as it switched to a 4-3-3 formation. Stephen Constantine fielded the same East Bengal eleven which had nabbed all three points against NorthEast United FC.

In the opening ten minutes of the high-octane full-contact contest, Mohun Bagan looked menacing. Bose came close as his shot flashed across the goal and out of play.

East Bengal almost got its noses in front in the 16th minute, but Thongkhosiem Haokip’s header from Naorem Singh’s cross was parried to safety by Vishal Kaith.

Midway through the first half, Jordan O’Doherty went down in the box after a nudge from Asish Rai. Ten minutes later, Hugo Boumous waltzed into the box but waited too long to get his shot away. His eventual effort was blocked by Sarthak Golui.

The Mariners drew first blood in the 56th minute. Boumous found himself open in the midfield as the French-Moroccan tried his luck from range. The ball bounced right in front of Kamaljit Singh and landed in the back of the net.

Before East Bengal could recover, Mohun Bagan doubled its advantage just ten minutes later. Dimitri Petratos’s effort found its way through to Manvir Singh. The Indian striker’s goal-bound shot picked up a slight deflection off Jerry Lalrinzuala’s boot and beat Kamaljit at the near post.

In the 68th minute, Kaith was quick to deny O’Doherty’s powerful long-range effort. Minutes later, Eliandro dos Santos came on for Ivan Gonzalez and muscled through the ATKMB defence. He played a sublime pass towards Cleiton Silva before the attack was thwarted by substitute Lenny Rodrigues, summing up East Bengal’s day.

