Mandeep Singh helps India earn thrilling win over New Zealand

BHUBANESWAR: Mandeep Singh struck two field goals in the final quarter as India began its Pro League campaign with a 4-3 win over New Zealand here on Friday.

Mandeep scored in the 51st and 56th minute after India was down 2-3 at the end of the third quarter. Mandeep Mor (13th) and captain Harmanpreet Singh (41st) were the other goal-getters for India, which is ranked fifth in the world. World No.9 New Zealand scored through Sam Lane (22nd and 35th) and Jake Smith (34th).

India took the lead from its first chance of the match. Nilakanta Sharma found Mor free on the right flank with an accurate pass before the latter fired past New Zealand goalkeeper Dominic Dixon. But, the ‘Black Sticks’ equalised seven minutes into the second quarter from its first penalty corner.

A shot from Lane was blocked in front of goal by Surender Kumar. The visiting team went for a review and replays showed that the ball came off Surender’s foot. Lane then found the bottom corner of the India goal from the spot. The third quarter was an exciting one as New Zealand surged ahead with two quick goals in the 34th and 35th minute.

But, India pulled one back in the 41st minute when Harmanpreet scored from the penalty that was earned by Mandeep. India was down to 10 men towards the end of the third quarter after Sumit was shown a yellow card (10 minutes out of play).

The home side played the first seven minutes of the final quarter with 10 men, but after that, it scored two goals via Mandeep to win the match.