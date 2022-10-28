Rossouw, Nortje dazzle as South Africa thrashes Bangladesh

SYDNEY: Rilee Rossouw’s (109 off 56 balls, 7 fours, 8 sixes) belligerent century was complemented by a fiery spell from Anrich Nortje (4/10 off 3.3 overs) as South Africa trounced Bangladesh by 104 runs in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

In the Super 12 Group 2 clash, Rossouw showcased his batting prowess, blasting the first century of the ongoing showpiece, while opener Quinton de Kock (63 off 38 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes) struck a fifty to power South Africa to an imposing 205 for five. Nortje then returned with his best T20 figures as the Proteas rallied to bowl Bangladesh out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Chasing a 200-plus total, Bangladesh openers looked up for the task. Soumya Sarkar (15) and Najmul Hossain (9) scored 26 runs off the first two overs, including 17 from the first Kagiso Rabada over. Temba Bavuma’s move to replace Rabada with Nortje immediately paid dividends as the pacer blew away the Bangladesh top-order within the first five overs.

Nortje struck twice in his opening over, sending both the openers packing. He returned to trap Shakib Al Hasan (1) leg before to leave Bangladesh reeling at 39 for three. A bit of pace and extra bounce got the better of Afif Hossain (1), who was next to depart, as Rabada (1/24) joined the party. It could have been two wickets for the pace bowler had Tristan Stubbs not dropped Litton Das (34).

Once spin was introduced, Mehidy Hasan (11) looked to play big but got the toe of the bat and found Aiden Markram. He became the first victim of left-arm chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20 off 4 overs), who eventually finished with three scalps.

Earlier, while the rain gods threatened to play spoilsport, Rossouw and de Kock were raining sixes during their 168-run second-wicket partnership, the highest for South Africa in a T20 World Cup match. The duo combined for 14 fours and 11 maximums.

The 33-year-old Rossouw brought up his half-century off 30 balls, with de Kock’s fifty coming soon after. The wicketkeeper completed the feat in style with a six the over deep mid-wicket fence. The South Africa innings slowed down in the final five overs, but Rossouw notched up his hundred, his second T20I ton in recent times.

BRIEF SCORES: SA 205/5 in 20 overs (R Rossouw 109, Q de Kock 63) bt Bangladesh 101 in 16.3 overs (A Nortje 4/10, T Shamsi 3/20).