Sports

Rain delays toss, start of England-Australia clash

The first match of the Friday double-header at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between Ireland and Afghanistan earlier in the day was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Representative image
Representative imageANI
ANI

MELBOURNE: Incessant showers cast a shadow on the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between Australia and England as covers remained on the outfield, delaying the toss here on Friday.

The first match of the Friday double-header at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between Ireland and Afghanistan earlier in the day was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The MCG wore a drenched look with the pitch remaining under wraps, as the players were forced to play a waiting game out on sidelines. The cut-off time for the match to happen in a minimum five-overs-a-side is 9.46pm.

With both teams suffering a reversal each, it's a virtual knockout for the two Ashes rivals.

Having opened their campaign with a shocking 89-run loss to their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, defending champions have bounced back to defeat Sri Lanka in their second Super 12 match.

England, who started off with a win over Afghanistan, were done in by rain and suffered a heartbreaking five-run loss to Ireland by Duckworth-Lewis Method in their previous match.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

England
Australia
T20 World Cup
Delayed due to rain
Toss delay

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in