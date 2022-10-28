Bangladesh XI four wickets away from victory

CHENNAI: Bangladesh XI continued to dominate the four-day match against Tamil Nadu XI as the visitor stood just four wickets away from victory at stumps on the penultimate day – Thursday – at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Following on after being bundled out for 93 while replying to Bangladesh XI’s first innings total of 349, Tamil Nadu was tottering at 133 for six at close of play, still trailing by 123 runs. Left-handed batter Adithya Ganesh remained unbeaten on 41 and will have to come up with an extraordinary effort along with the lower-order to save the home team on the final day.

Left-arm spinner Md. Taijul Islam, who had finished with figures of 4/40 in the first innings, impressed once again, with 3/51.

Earlier in the day, medium pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja (5/23) completed his five-wicket haul in the first essay, in which Tamil Nadu XI was bowled out for a mere 93. Rain interrupted for some time in the pre and post-lunch sessions.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 349/9 decl. vs Tamil Nadu XI 93 in 46.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 5/23, Md. Taijul Islam 4/40) & (following-on) 133/6 in 46 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 25, Adithya Ganesh 41*, Md. Taijul Islam 3/51, Syed Khaled Ahmed 2/27).