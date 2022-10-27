T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe opt to bat against Pakistan after winning toss

PERTH: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Erwin won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Both teams made one change each. While Pakistan replaced Asif Ali with Mohammad Wasim, Zimbabwe brought in Brad Evans in place of Tendai Chatara.

Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk) Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.