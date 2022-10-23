Your determination is mind boggling: Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, celebrated her husband Virat Kohli's splendid performance during India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup, saying, "I have just watched the best match of my life." The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of Virat from the match.

Pouring her heart out in the caption, she wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room." "One day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added.