Sports

Sri Lanka restrict Ireland to 128/8 in T20 World Cup

Harry Tector scored a 42-ball 45, while Paul Stirling hit a 25-ball 34 after Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.
Sri Lanka restrict Ireland to 128/8 in T20 World Cup
ICC Twitter
ANI

NEW DELHI: Batting first, Ireland posted a below-par 128 for 8 against Sri Lanka in a super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval here on Sunday.

Harry Tector scored a 42-ball 45, while Paul Stirling hit a 25-ball 34 after Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) claimed two wickets each, while Binura Fernando (1/27), Lahiru Kumara (1/12), Chamika Karunaratne (1/29) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/13) snapped one each.

Brief Score: Ireland: 128 for 8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 45; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sri Lanka
Ireland
T20 World Cup
Paul Stirling

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in