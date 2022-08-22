Yoddhas, Juggernauts post wins

CHENNAI: Telugu Yoddhas and Odisha Juggernauts clinched contrasting victories in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

While Yoddhas thrashed Rajasthan Warriors 83-45, Juggernauts edged out Gujarat Giants 50-47. Aiming to bounce back after a loss in its previous match, Yoddhas held a 20-point (44-24) cushion at the conclusion of the first innings.

It extended its dominance in the second innings, where it bagged 39 points, to notch up a dominant win.

Following another poor show, Warriors remains winless in the six-team competition and is rooted to the bottom of the table.

Earlier, Gujarat was ahead by 18 points (22-4) at the end of the first turn.

But, Odisha collected 24 points in the second turn to lead 28-24 at half-time.

In what turned out to be a crucial moment, MK Gowtham dismissed Sagar Potdar as Odisha pipped Gujarat.