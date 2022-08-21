Dortmund sports director Kehl dismisses rumoured Ronaldo link

BERLIN: Sports director Sebastian Kehl was the latest Borussia Dortmund official on Sunday to dismiss rumours around a possible transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United to the Bundesliga club.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke had already refuted the speculation in some media on Friday, and Kehl told Bild TV that "Cristiano Ronaldo will not move to Borussia Dortmund. This is so."

Kehl said there has been no contact and added that the club has also not dealt with the issue, DPA reports. "The click figures were probably outstanding but we have done a few things over the past days to pin down this rumour," Kehl said.

He added that Ronaldo is "certainly a fantastic player, a world footballer. But if it is said that he is missing the Bundesliga then that is not our issue."

Ronaldo is said to be unhappy at Manchester United and US broadcaster CBS Sports speculated this week that Dortmund was Ronaldo's "last chance" to leave them this summer.

Spanish sports daily AS had reported Ronaldo still had two options, former club Sporting Lisbon or Dortmund.