Chennai Quick Guns registers second successive victory
CHENNAI: Chennai Quick Guns notched up its second successive victory in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 with a 65-45 win over Mumbai Khiladis at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Friday.
Chennai, which had registered its maiden victory over Telugu Yoddhas on Wednesday, held its nerve in the final turn to complete a convincing win over Mumbai.
Khiladis put its best foot forward at the start of the match and led 26-2 at the end of the opening turn.
But, Quick Guns accumulated a mammoth 37 points in the second turn to hold a 13-point (39-26) cushion at half-time.
At the conclusion of the third turn, the teams were locked at 43 points each, with Mumbai having a gigantic task ahead of it.
In the fourth and final turn, Chennai earned 22 points to emerge victorious by a 20-point margin.
For the winning team, skipper Amit Patil and all-rounder Ramji Kashyap were the stars of the show.
Earlier in the day, Odisha Juggernauts defeated Rajasthan Warriors 65-46.
