Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF president’s post
NEW DELHI: The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday filed his nomination for the president’s post in the upcoming AIFF elections but getting through won’t be easy for the former footballer as several candidates with political affiliations have also thrown their hats in the ring.
There are ex-footballers turned politicians and politicians who aspire to enter sports administration in the fray along with long-time sports administrators who want to grab the top job at the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
The deadline to file nominations for the post expired on Friday. The much-delayed elections are scheduled for August 28.
Bhutia’s name has been proposed by his former national team colleague Deepak Mondal and seconded by eminent woman player Madhhu Kumari.
However, for him to succeed, it is imperative that the electoral college is not without former players. As of now, FIFA statuettes do not allow their presence. A clear picture will emerge when Supreme court resumes its hearing on the issue on Monday.
Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, a BJP leader from West Bengal who has unsuccessfully fought one general and one state assembly elections, will be the biggest threat to Bhutia.
Chaubey as a footballer is no match to Bhutia but a look at the former custodian’s proposer (Gujarat Football Assocciation) and seconder (Arunachal Pradesh) explains the impact his presence could make to the outcome of these elections.
There is Ajit Banerjee, who is the IFA (West Bengal) president but his primary identity is him being the elder brother to West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.
The third footballer in the list and youngest candidate is 36-year-old former India midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh, who is now an MLA. He represents the United Democratic Party in Meghalaya.
