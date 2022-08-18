Team hasn’t forgotten what I have done for 2 yrs: KL Rahul
HARARE: Injuries haven’t been kind to KL Rahul but, as he got ready to lead India in one more series, he couldn’t thank the team management enough for remembering his contribution in last two years while he was out for last two months.
“You might be out for two months but they haven’t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such environment,” the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe.
He feels that the Indian team management has been able to create an environment which can bridge the gap during the transformation from a good to great player.
“It is this kind of environment that can help a player transform from being a good player to a great player, playing a lot more match-winning innings for his team,” said Rahul, who has a fantastic average of 46 plus and five hundreds, after 42 games.
“It is very important for a player to get the backing of selectors, coach and captain. It gives you so much confidence that your mindset is clear and you can focus on the things that are necessary. It becomes easy for a player when your support group is backing you,” the stylish right-hander added.
Rahul has had his share of injuries and the latest was a surgery after being detected with sports hernia.
“Injuries are part of sport and that part hasn’t been too kind to me, but it’s part of the journey, and you got to take the good and the bad,” Rahul added.
He was missing from the national team dressing room for some time after being ruled out before the start of the T20I home series against South Africa in June.
Originality is very important, and Rahul believes that in his short tenure as leader, he has tried to be himself and let others in the team maintain their own individually.
“I can’t go out there and be someone else. Then I won’t be fair to myself, to the team, or to the game. I try and be myself and let the other players be themselves as they want,” Rahul said when asked if he had tried to follow the footsteps of the great MS Dhoni.
When you have a few players, who have played a lot and with some making comebacks from injuries, it becomes imperative that the skipper manages the pack well.
“Myself, Kuldeep and Deepak (Chahar), we were all at NCA (for rehab) and were all preparing for this series.
“So I know they have prepared well and they know what they need to do. For me, it’s about managing them and giving them that confidence, allow them to express themselves, and have that freedom to do what they want to do,” the skipper said.
