IND pulled off historic win at Lord's against ENG, this day in '21

CHENNAI: This day in 2021 remains a memorable day for Indian cricket as the Virat Kohli-led side defeated England by a massive 151 runs at Lord's. With this, they gained only their third Test win at the venue out of 19 games against England. Let us revisit this classic Test match.

Rohit-Rahul dominate English bowling attack in first innings

Put to bat first by England, India were off to an amazing start as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put together a 126-run opening stand. While Rohit was out for 83, KL continued to thrash English bowlers and scored a majestic 129. Useful contributions from skipper Virat Kohli (42), Ravindra Jadeja (40) and Rishabh Pant (37) took India to 364/10.

James Anderson led the bowling lineup with an amazing 5/62.

Joe Root, the last man standing for England

In England's first innings, Mohammed Siraj's double blows left them struggling at 2/23. Then arrived captain Joe Root who with support from Rory Burns (49), Jonny Bairstow (57), Jos Buttler (23) and Moeen Ali (27), helped the hosts gain a slender 27-run lead over India. England was bundled out for 391 and Root stood unbeaten at 180*.

Siraj (4/94) and Ishant Sharma (3/69) led bowling for India.

Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Shami entertain fans with surprising stand

Despite a 100-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Cheteshwar Pujara (45), India was at 209/8 and had a 183-run lead over the hosts. India could have set up a below 200-run target, but a 89-run stand between Mohammed Shami (56) and Jasprit Bumrah (34*) left the Englishmen confused. India declared innings at 298/8.

The hosts were set a challenging target of 272 runs in 60 overs.

England surrender to world-class Indian fast bowling

Chasing 272, England lost their openers for cheap to Bumrah and Shami. From that point on, the hosts' grip over the game slipped with each wicket. Root (33) and Buttler (25) were only ones who could resist India's brutal pace and England were bundled out for 120 in 51.5 overs.

Siraj (4/32) and Bumrah (3/33) were the leaders of this English demolition.

A personal feat for Virat Kohli

The match was extremely memorable for then-captain Virat Kohli as not only did this massive 151-run win give India an edge over hosts, but Kohli also became the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win a Test at the 'Home of Cricket'. Kohli contributed 42 and 20 with the bat.

India had gained their third win in 19 Tests against England at Lord's. Kl Rahul's ton made him the 'Man of the Match'.