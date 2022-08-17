A chance to get house in order, says Bhaichung Bhutia
NEW DELHI: Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday termed the FIFA’s decision to ban Indian football “very harsh” but in it also saw an opportunity to get the country’s sport in order.
“Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time I feel it’s a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football,” Bhutia, one of the sport’s icons in the country, said.
“But at the same time time I feel it’s a great opportunity for us to get our system right. It’s very important that all the stakeholders -- the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football,” the Sikkimese sniper added.
FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression – constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.
This is the first time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year history.
Former India star Shabbir Ali called it extremely unfortunate and a big setback for Indian football.
“Whatever has happened is extremely unfortunate and it is a setback for Indian football. That said, I am hopeful that the suspension will be lifted sooner than later once the elections are held, which FIFA has categorically mentioned as well,” he said.
“The U-17 Women’s World Cup should be held in India and I am optimistic that things will fall in place and India won’t be robbed off the showpiece event,” added the Dhyan Chand Awardee. The FIFA, though, has not closed all options for India as it said it is in talks with the sports ministry and hopeful of a positive outcome regarding the women’s age group showpiece event.
