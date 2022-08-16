No individual members in electoral college: FIFA
NEW DELHI: The FIFA has informed the Sports Ministry that it remains firm in its opposition to the inclusion of individual members in the electoral college for the upcoming All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections.
Seeking clarity on FIFA’s demands and the Sports Ministry’s stand on the Indian football imbroglio, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Monday received a communication from the ministry, sources in the know of things said.
“In the letter, the union sports ministry has mentioned everything about the suggestions given by FIFA during its meeting with the ministry,” a source said.
FIFA wants members of electoral college to come from state associations and other entities.
The letter from the ministry was received a day after the CoA wrote to it asking for concrete advice based on world body FIFA’s requirements and the ministry’s stand on the same.
“We have given our stand on AIFF in a written reply to the CoA, which will be put before the court in the next hearing,” a ministry official said without elaborating. Everything will be placed in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, which is also the last date for filing nomination for the post of AIFF president, which has been left vacant since Praful Patel’s ouster by the top court.
