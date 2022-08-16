Focus on endurance ahead of Worlds: HS Prannoy
NEW DELHI: HS Prannoy is focussed on improving his endurance keeping in mind the slower court conditions in Tokyo, Japan, which will host the Badminton World Championshipsfrom August 21 to 28.
“I had a decent two weeks of training. There was nothing different, but courts in Japan tend to be on the slower side, so the focus was more on endurance,” Prannoy, who will open his campaign against Austria’s Luka Wraber, told PTI. “During the Olympics (last year), the conditions were faster, but mostly, it is on the slower side. Also, there is the Japan Open next, so I think endurance will be important.”
Prannoy had reached the quarter-finals in the previous edition of the World Championships at Huelva in Spain last year.
Having reached the semi-finals thrice and secured a runner-up finish already this season, the 30-year-old has emerged as one of the most consistent Indian shuttlers at the international circuit.
Following his impressive run, Prannoy broke back into the top-20 in the men’s rankings.
“It has been tough. Moving even one ranking point up was tough. I needed to reach the quarters, semis and finals in Super Series events (World Tour) to fill the gap. At the start of the year, I was ranked 29th or 30th. And from there on, I slowly got into the top-20 with consistent performances (he is currently placed 18th).”
Despite his best efforts, Prannoy’s last individual title win remains the US Open Grand Prix gold back in 2017. “For me, the happiness to win each point and round is important, I need to enjoy the process,” he said.
“There are going to be few days when you won’t be good, you are human after all, and you may get tired of the journey, so sometimes a loss is okay (fine). If you are giving your best and knocking on the door, someday it might open, and hopefully soon...”
“Also, I think we need to understand the fact that we are consistently playing the top players in the Super 1000, 750 and 500 events. There is perhaps no other sport where Indian players are competing against the top players day in and day out.”
