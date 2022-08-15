India at 75: Here are the country's biggest accomplishments in sports

Team India's World Cup win in 1983

Indian cricket team headed into the 1983 World Cup as underdogs, having failed to make an impact in the 1975 and 1979 editions of the event. It had a dream run in 1983, which ended with them defeating World Champions West Indies by 43 runs in the final. This was the event that paved way for the cricket craze that still has the country in its grips. It went on to win the cup in 2011 also.