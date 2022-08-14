Knockout no 9 has Vijender's name written over it: Eliasu

RAIPUR: Eliasu Sulley, who has eight previous knockouts to his name, is looking to carve Vijender Singh’s name into his unbeaten record book in the upcoming ‘Jungle in the Rumble’ happening in Raipur on August 17.

“I’ve watched his previous bouts and know what he does best but I’m not worried because knockout no.9 has Vijender Singh’s name written all over it. His stature does not bother me, I know the crowd will be behind him at the fight, but I know how to silence them all,” said Eliasu Sulley, the opponent from Ghana at a press conference.

Vijender Singh, who has been training in Manchester for almost over a year now, was not bothered by Sulley’s comments and is working on the final touches of his preparations.

Vijender, who was calmly looking at his opponent during the press conference, exuded confidence about his prospects.

“He is forgetting that I have previously dealt with 12 of such boxers in a row who had almost the same things to say to me but we all know how those fights turned out. This is just a stepping stone into a new era in my professional boxing career,” he said.

However, Sulley claimed that Vijender has not been in shape.

“Vijender has not been in shape, I saw his last fight, I think it’s time for him to retire. This fight will be a farewell to him from my side, with a knockout of course,” he said.

Vijender Singh shot back. “Everything my opponent is saying is all talk, I am not bothered and it shows that he has not done his background check. I will turn the tables on the knockout and cannot wait to get into the ring with him,” he said.

“I am excited for the people of Raipur to come to witness this fight because I have a very strong connection with Raipur. I have always gotten a lot of support from Chattisgarh since the time I turned professional in 2015 including the CM,” he added.

Jungle in The Rumble will be held at the Balbir Juneja Stadium in Raipur on August 17 2022. The fight will also be streamed live on Voot and Sports 18 Khel for a larger audience.

This first-of-its-kind event will also feature four undercard fights with the main event being Vijender Singh versus Eliasu Sulley.