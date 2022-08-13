TN Cycling League to start on August 27

CHENNAI: The inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Cycling League will begin on August 27 at the Madras International Circuit here. The TN Cycling League, which will be organised by Anna Nagar Cycles, will have eight teams (Namma Chennai Riders, Madras Pro Racers, Rancyclers Ranipet, Trichy Rockfort Riders, Salem Super Riders, Kovai Pedalz, Madurai Mass Riders and Kumari Riders). Each team will consist of players from six categories – Men, Women, Boys Under-18, Girls Under-18, Boys Under-14 and Girls Under-14. “The main objective of the league is to provide a platform for cyclists who are yearning for exposure. Many want to advance to the next level by competing in professional tournaments,” said former biker M Sudhakar, the brainchild behind the TN Cycling League, at the launch here on Friday.